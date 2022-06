Poilievre has 44% support among Conservative Party of Canada voters, while Charest has just 14%.

Pierre Poilievre still huge favourite over Jean Charest to become next CPC leader

A new Léger poll has found that MP Pierre Poilievre is the current favourite over Jean Charest to become the next CPC leader, with 44% support among Conservative Party of Canada voters. Charest currently sits in second place at 14%, followed by Patrick Brown at 4%.

Among all Canadians, Poilievre (18%) is still the favourite, followed by Charest (14%).

Pierre Poilievre still huge favourite over Jean Charest to become next Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.