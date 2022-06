“Cities are on the front line in the fight against the climate crisis.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante criticized the federal government last week for reneging on a $350-million agreement it had with Canadian cities to develop public transit and green infrastructure.

Last month, Plante also called on François Legault and the government of Quebec to increase investments in public transit in order to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Plante asked that Ottawa to respect its agreement, staring the importance of cities in the fight against climate change.

“We learned this morning that Ottawa is depriving cities of $350 million for public transit and green infrastructure. Cities are on the front line in the fight against the climate crisis. They must have the necessary resources. The federal government must respect its agreement.” —Valérie Plante

Nous apprenons ce matin qu'Ottawa prive les villes de 350 M$ pour le transport collectif et les infras vertes.



Les villes sont en 1ère ligne dans la lutte contre la crise climatique. Elles doivent avoir les ressources conséquentes.



Le fédéral doit respecter son entente. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 23, 2022 Montreal slams Ottawa for reneging on $350M for public transit & green infrastructure

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.