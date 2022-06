67% want the next Conservative Party of Canada leader to support abortion rights

According to a study by Léger, 67% of Canadians believe that the next Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader should support abortion rights, including a majority (56%) of CPC voters.

Pierre Poilievre is currently a huge favourite over Jean Charest to become the next CPC leader.

Bloc Québécois (94%), NDP (75%) and Liberal Party of Canada (73%) voters were most likely to say the next leader of the Conservatives should support abortion rights, and a woman’s right to choose.

The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will take place on September.

This article was originally published on May 9 an updated on June 25, 2022.

