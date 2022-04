Klô Pelgag plays MTelus, Swedish DJ Jeremy Olander at Newspeak, the Nick Cave exhibition and more.

Montreal singer-songwriter Klô Pelgag is playing MTelus (fka Metropolis) with opener Kee Avil. 59 Ste-Catherine E., doors 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m., $46–$117

Swedish house/techno DJ Jeremy Olander is in Montreal to spin all night at Newspeak. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $27.89

Check out the Nick Cave exhibition Stranger Than Kindness at Galerie de la Maison du Festival. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 11 a.m.–6 p.m., $25/$20 under 18

Danser Dans l’Noir offers a safe space for communal dancing while no one’s watching, every second Thursday at Association récréative Milton-Parc. No chatting, no drugs or alcohol, no latecomers. (Check out the playlist in the embed below for a preview of what to expect from the music.) 3555 St-Urbain, 7:20–9 p.m., $16.29

Otaku Comedy Show presents Nerd Out! A Nerdy Open Mic at Meltdown Bar. 2035 St-Denis, doors 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., free (18+)

