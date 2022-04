9 in 10 Liberal and NDP voters believe the deal will ultimately be good for Canada.

According to a new Ipsos poll, 63% of Canadians support the Liberal-NDP deal, while 37% oppose.

Unsurprisingly, Liberal (91%) and NDP (90%) voters are significantly more likely to show support for deal. Just 24% of Conservatives feel the same.

The NDP has agreed to back the Liberals in confidence votes through the next four budgets, and the Liberals have agreed to support NDP priorities such as national pharmacare, dental care, child care, transitioning from fossil fuels and working with Elections Canada to make changes to the way Canadians vote.

