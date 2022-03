New Liberal-NDP deal will keep Trudeau government in power through 2025

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this morning that a deal has been struck between the Liberal party and the NDP that would ostensibly keep the Trudeau government in power through 2025. The “supply and confidence” agreement is not a coalition, per se, as legislation would still require support from NDP MPs, and there will be no NDP MPs in cabinet.

The NDP has agreed to back the Liberals in confidence votes through the next four budgets, and the Liberals have agreed to support NDP priorities such as national pharmacare, dental care, child care, transitioning from fossil fuels and working with Elections Canada to make changes to the way Canadians vote.

Trudeau was asked how the deal would function in regards to subjects on which the two parties differ, such as increasing defence spending in light of the Russia/Ukraine situation.

“This agreement is about working together constructively in the areas where there is agreement, and in the areas where there is not agreement, we will continue to do the things that the Liberal party was elected to do and we’ll look to support from other parties as necessary.” —Justin Trudeau

The deal comes into effect today and lasts through June 2025.

