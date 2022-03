“Players like that have a presence. Being on the ice with Carey Price, just as a coach, is something special.”

In a season first for the Montreal Canadiens, Carey Price practised with the Habs in Brossard this morning. According to a statement from the team, “he’s progressing and has begun a new stage of his rehab, ” but there’s still “no timeline for his return.”

Habs coach Martin St. Louis commented on Price rejoining the team today:

“Players like that have a presence. Being on the ice with Carey Price, just as a coach, is something special and for the players, I’m sure it’s special, too. He’s a very proven player in the League. He’s a veteran and it’s fun to see a guy who wasn’t with the team for a long time back on the ice with the team. “It’s step number — I can’t say it’s number one — but today is another step and he continues to progress until he eventually plays a game.” —Martin St. Louis

After training on and off the ice since November, and revealing in a January press conference that his recovery from knee surgery was touch and go (and potentially career-ending), Price has been practising with more intensity over the past couple of weeks. Earlier this week, he was reportedly on the ice with goalie coach Eric Raymond, as was fellow Habs goalie Andrew Hammond and David Savard (who are both also recovering from injuries) as well as recent Canadiens acquisition Tyler Pitlick.

Watch the video of Price with the Habs — an optional morning skate for the team ahead of tonight’s game against the Ottawa Senators — in the embeds below.

Carey sur la glace avec l'équipe. 🤗



Carey sur la glace avec l'équipe. 🤗



Price with the group.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/FWFktnDnmX — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 19, 2022

I can’t. THATS SO CUTE! I’m dead 😵. pic.twitter.com/7XuxvrVYqs — Gally my captain (@gallyfanclub) March 19, 2022

