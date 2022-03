Alonzo Bodden will return as the host of the rebranded series.

Just for Laughs launches Just for the Culture, fka The Ethnic Show

Montreal’s Just for Laughs comedy festival is retiring the name of a fan-favourite club series. The Ethnic Show, which showcases stand-up comedians from across the globe, will now be known as Just for the Culture.

Longtime host Alonzo Bodden will return to present the series, alongside Dave Merheje, Paul Rabliauskas, Debra DiGiovanni, Jessica Kirson, Sheng Wang and Yannis Pappas.

This summer, Just for Laughs will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a long-awaited full-capacity, in-person festival.

“We are overjoyed to be able to bring the preeminent Just for Laughs Festival back to Montreal this summer, for a historic milestone festival.” “We share in the world’s heaviness right now, and as leaders in the comedy industry, we are hopeful that we can provide some much-needed levity and premium quality laughter for all audiences, industry and artists planning to gather in Montreal this July.” —Just for Laughs President Bruce Hills

Just for the Culture goes down July 13–17 at Club Soda and July 20–28 at MTELUS.

