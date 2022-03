The 40th anniversary edition of the festival will take over the Quartier des Spectacles once again, from July 13–31.

Today Just for Laughs revealed that the festival will be making a major comeback for its 40th anniversary edition, with a 2022 lineup including acts such as Marc Maron, Hannah Gadsby, Ronny Chieng, Chelsea Handler and Patton Oswalt (all of whom will host galas) as well as John Mulaney, Hasan Minaj and Neal Brennan (concert shows) in addition to already announced arena shows by Kevin Hart and Bill Burr.

After two condensed and mostly online pandemic editions, Just for Laughs returns to take over the Quartier des Spactacles in downtown Montreal from July 13 to 31. Place des Arts will, as usual, be the site of a series of galas and concert shows, while the club series mainstays The Nasty Show and The Ethnic Show will return to MTelus, along with the Brit(ish) and Midnight Surprise shows at l’Astral.

For more on Just for Laughs and to buy tickets, as of Friday, March 25, please visit the festival’s website.

