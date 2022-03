A study by the Angus Reid Institute has examined how Canadians are reacting to rising food prices across the country. 35% of Canadians say they’re now eating less meat, while 25% say they’re drinking less alcohol to help make their budgets more manageable.

”Grocery bills have contributed to increasing money stress for Canadians as inflation continues to pressure their household finances. The coming year is not expected to offer a reprieve. The Bank of Canada said in January that the cost of food will likely continue to outpace overall inflation, which hit a 30-year high at the end of 2021. Poor local growing conditions, supply chain disruptions and high energy costs are to blame for the rising food prices, the central bank said.” —Angus Reid Institute

The study also found that 62% of Canadians say they’re now eating out less due to increased food prices in Canada. 21% also say they’ve had to cut back on fresh fruit and vegetables.

