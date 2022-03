“Inflation is the spectre that haunts almost every economic conversation in Canadian kitchens and living rooms these days.”

62% of Canadians say they’re eating out less due to increased food prices

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has analyzed how Canadians are reacting to rising food prices across the country. 62% of Canadians say they’re now eating out less due to increased food prices in Canada, while 46% say they’re switching to cheaper, lower quality brands at the grocery store.

"Canadians are increasingly feeling the pinch in their wallet and are changing their consumer habits at the grocery store and elsewhere." —Angus Reid Institute

Unsurpringly, those who say their rent and mortgage payments are difficult to make are more likely to also say they have cut down on dining at restaurants and are finding ways to save money at the grocery store.

