Montreal Comiccon welcomed over 66,000 fans at Palais des congrès over the weekend, according to event organizers, breaking last year’s attendance record of 65,000.

Aside from the massive exhibition hall, affording an opportunity to buy comics and collectibles and test out games, meet comics artists and stars of sci-fi, superhero, horror, fantasy and other genre films and TV series, the 15th edition of Montreal Comiccon offered conferences, workshops, parties and gaming — not to mention amazing cosplay (our 2025 photo gallery will be posted tomorrow).

Congratulations to Montreal Comiccon on a fantastic 2025 edition. We look forward to next year — when the event will take place from July 3 to 5.

