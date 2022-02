“Foreign money and actors from the U.S. cannot be allowed to sow division in Canada.”

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has released a statement about the trucker convoy protests in Canada, and particularly the occupation of Ottawa, sounding an alarm about the Trumpism that has divided Americans now seeking to do the same to Canadians.

Singh is prompting Canadians to sign a petition within the NDP statement calling for more national leadership — he has openly criticized the Trudeau government for failing to shut down the occupation. The statement focuses on “protecting our democracy by shutting down the flow of foreign funding coming from the U.S.”

“Trumpism has divided Americans. Now, it’s attempting to divide Canadians. We won’t let that happen. Foreign money and actors from the U.S. cannot be allowed to sow division in Canada.” —Jagmeet Singh

