The occupation of downtown Ottawa continues, and this week trucker convoy blockades have begun disrupting traffic and business in various parts of the country, notably in Windsor, ON, and Coutts, AB. With mounting frustration across the country, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to show leadership and use the tools at his disposal to end this situation.

“This convoy is harassing and intimidating people. They are targeting people and it has to end. It cannot go on any longer. This must end and Trudeau has to start showing some leadership. There are no excuses for one of the wealthiest countries in the world, and the Prime Minister who’s got all the tools and resources at his disposal, not to do everything possible to fix this.

“That’s what we’re calling for — show leadership, fix the problem, make sure people are safe, get our borders back open again, take this seriously and do everything possible to fix it. People need help. The mayor of Windsor says, ‘We need help.’ City officials in Ottawa say, ‘We need help.’ Deliver the help. Show leadership.”

—Jagmeet Singh