71% are happy with the province’s plan to remove restrictions.

1 in 5 still think March 14 is too soon for the “return to normal” in Quebec

Last week, Quebec Premier François Legault made the announcement that almost all pandemic restrictions would be removed by March 14, including the vaccine passport, essentially making way for the “return to normal.”

According to Léger, while a large majority believe that the return to normal in the province is coming at the right time (45%) or too late (26%), 1 in 5 people in Quebec believe that March 14 is still too soon.

Another Léger poll today projected that François Legault and the CAQ would win the next election in Quebec with 41% support.

