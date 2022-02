Big box stores, SAQs and SQDCs will no longer require VaxiCode for entry as of tomorrow.

In a Quebec government press conference this afternoon, officials announced the beginning of the end of the vaccine passport in the province.

The first step in this gradual plan is the end of the vaccine passport requirement for entry to big box stores, SAQs and SQDCs as of tomorrow. On Feb. 21, VaxiCode will no longer be require at places of worship.

Vaccine passports are expected to be eliminated in the province entirely by March 14, which will allow access for the unvaccinated to restaurants, cinemas, bars, theatres and other performance spaces.

On a annoncé aujourd’hui le retrait progressif du passeport vaccinal. On doit apprendre à vivre avec le virus. Et la meilleure manière de vivre avec le virus, c’est d’être vacciné.



Voici le calendrier 👇 pic.twitter.com/XdXuLfEmMZ — François Legault (@francoislegault) February 15, 2022

