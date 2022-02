The pandemic and the unpopular restrictions that came with it haven’t put much of a damper on the CAQ.

A new poll by Léger has projected that François Legault and the CAQ would win the next Quebec election with 41% support. The CAQ is down 1 point from last month, and 5 points from December, and still 4 points higher than at the time of the election in 2018. The Quebec Liberal Party is currently polling in second place, with 20% support.

The Conservative Party of Quebec is once again the only party to have gained support since the previous month, increasing 3 points to 14% support overall. The CPQ is now up a total of 9 points since December.

The next provincial election in Quebec is scheduled for the fall of 2022.

