UPDATED DEC. 1: After getting back on the ice for the first time in over a week on Monday, Carey Price skated again at Montreal Canadiens facility in Brossard today, once again without his goalie gear. As on Monday, several journalists present (as well as the Montreal Canadiens themselves) shared video of the temporarily sidelined Habs goalie on social media.

Based on comments by Habs Coach Dominique Ducharme last week, today marks only the third time Price has skated since returning from the NHL players assistance program, where he was in treatment for a month for issues related to substance use.

Price has, however, been training in the gym for the past few weeks. Aside from general physical conditioning, he has had to work out kinks following knee surgery in August. Skating solo is said to be the second step in the process leading to Price’s return to play with the Habs, while working with goalie coach Éric Raymond (featured in Monday’s videos) is the third step. The fourth and final step is full practice with the team.

There is still no projected date for Price’s return to play, and no news concerning whether he will join Team Canada for the Olympics in Beijing in February. However, in a press conference on Monday, Montreal Canadiens CEO and co-owner Geoff Molson said “many components that amazed us this summer will be back soon.”

In other Habs news, the team lost their general manager Marc Bergevin (and several other front-office figures) on Sunday, and appointed former New York Rangers GM Jeff Gorton as executive VP for hockey operations until a new GM is found.

