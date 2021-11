Jeff Gorton will act as executive VP for hockey operations until a new GM is found.

UPDATED 4:04 p.m.: Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson fired the team’s General Manager Marc Bergevin today, along with Assistant General Manager Trevor Timmins and Paul Wilson, senior Vice President for Public Affairs and Communications. Former New York Rangers GM Jeff Gorton will act as executive VP for hockey operations until a new GM is found.

Bergevin has released a statement thanking Molson, the fans, the coaches and management team, all the players he’s worked with and even the media. It reads, in part:

“Saying farewell to an organization like the Montreal Canadiens is not an easy thing to do. I want to leave the organization in the same way I came in: with a lot of pride. “Last year allowed us to get closer to the ultimate objective but we fell short of hoisting the Holy Grail. Despite this, I am proud of what we achieved as an organization. I sincerely hope this objective will be achieved sooner than later. “Despite the fact that this journey is coming to an end, I am proud of the legacy I’m leaving within the organization. The current team is much better than the results show, and I am convinced that my successors will be able to rise to the challenge.” —Marc Bergevin

Following yesterday’s resignation of assistant General Manager Scott Mellanby (which was announced by the Habs during their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins), news leaked that major changes in the team’s front office were imminent.

The Canadiens have announced changes within the organization's hockey operations department.https://t.co/N6bAn7FwIb — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 28, 2021

Bergevin, who has been with the Habs for a decade, was in the final year of his contract. His firing follows the worst season start for the Montreal Canadiens in the 112-year history of the franchise.

