The #2 Habs goalie spoke about his teammate after chatting with him in the gym.

Ahead to his return to play with the Montreal Canadiens against the Washington Capitals tomorrow night, following being sidelined by a concussion since Nov. 12, Habs goalie Jake Allen volunteered some information about Carey Price. Allen was asked if there was a mental impact on the team following the news in early October that Price was going into the NHL players assistance program.

“I don’t think a whole lot to be honest. We missed him — he’s our best player, he’s the face of the franchise here. But right away, it was a shock — no question — to take in. That whole day, we all talked about it internally a bit, and we never saw any of this coming. We’d been with Carey the last few weeks. But I think we all realized quickly that it’s important to him, it’s important for us to support him and that we all understood we’re gonna give him the space and peace to do what he has to do to get back. “He seems like he’s in great spirits. Here, I was just chatting with him in the gym and he’s in great spirits, working his butt off to get back and we’re anxious for that to happen.” —Jake Allen

C'est au tour de Jake Allen de répondre aux questions des journalistes.



It’s Jake Allen's turn to field questions from the media.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/fz94A1QNsB — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 23, 2021 Jake Allen: Carey Price “is in great spirits, working his butt off to get back”

For more on the Montreal Canadiens, please visit the Habs website.

For more Montreal sports coverage, visit our Sports section.