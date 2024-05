Just 17% of Montrealers have a positive opinion of the Conservative Party leader.

Montreal is the most anti-Pierre Poilievre city in Canada

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, just 17% of people in Montreal have a favourable opinion of Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre, lower than any other city in Canada.

The cities in Canada where Poilievre is most favoured are Calgary (45%) and Edmonton (55%). Overall, 39% of Canadians have a positive opinion of Pierre Poilievre.

The study also found that NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet are the most popular federal party leaders in Montreal, at 49% and 42% favourability, respectively. Approval of Justin Trudeau in Montreal is now 36%. (For the complete table of results, please see page 1 in the report here.)

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from April 19 to 23, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 3,015 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

