“Thank you to Marc Bergevin for his 10 years of loyal service. The pressure is strong in Montreal for the general manager of the Canadiens. I understand that, I have almost as much pressure as Prime Minister ;-) I wish him good luck for the future.” —François Legault

Merci à Marc Bergevin pour ses 10 années de loyaux services.

La pression est forte à Montréal pour un DG du CH.

Je comprends ça, j'ai presqu'autant de pression comme premier ministre. ;-)

Je lui souhaite bonne chance pour la suite. — François Legault (@francoislegault) November 28, 2021

