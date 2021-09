21% of the 12+ population in Quebec is now cut off from entertainment and leisure activities.

Vaccine passport begins: Smart people in Quebec get to keep our economy going

Today marks the first day of the vaccine passport in Quebec, keeping the economy going but limiting access to non-essential activities to the fully vaccinated. A list of the places where you’ll need to use the vaccine passport can be found here. Currently, 79% of the 12+ population in Quebec are fully vaccinated.

Quebec Premier François Legault posted about the vaccine passport launch this morning, reminding Quebecers of the importance of protecting the health care system, and encouraging the unvaccinated to “measure the risks” of avoiding the vaccine. (According to Health Minister Christian Dubé, 90% of COVID-19 cases in Quebec are in people who are not adequately vaccinated.)

“Today, we are choosing to protect our health care system and keep our economy open. Get vaccinated. Measure the risks. Be careful.” —François Legault

Aujourd'hui, on fait le choix de protéger notre système de santé et de garder notre économie ouverte. Faites-vous vacciner. Mesurez les risques. Soyez prudents. pic.twitter.com/Sd4ixSOdB6 — François Legault (@francoislegault) September 1, 2021 Vaccine passport begins: Smart people in Quebec get to keep our economy going

You can download the Quebec vaccine passport app, VaxiCode, for the iPhone and Android. VaxiCode Vérif, the scanner app to verify a person’s vaccination status, is also available.

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.