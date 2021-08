The app grants access to a long list of events, businesses and services, including outdoor concerts and comedy shows, water parks and agricultural fairs.

Quebec VaxiCode app is now available. Here’s where you’ll need to use it

As announced yesterday, the VaxiCode app is now available for iOS users, as is the VaxiCode Vérif app for businesses. Android users will have to wait until later this week to download the apps, and those who need a paper document can visit the government website to acquire it.





The vaccine passport will be required for anyone in the province over 13 as of Sept. 1. The Quebec government has revealed precisely where VaxiCode will be used:

organized outdoor events and festivals with over 50 people

concert halls, movie theatres, spectator sports venues

music or comedy shows on outdoor stages

nightclubs, bars and restaurants, including terrasses, except for takeout stops

casinos and other game establishments including bingo halls

arcades, amusement parks, indoor or outdoor theme parks, water parks, zoos, pool or bowling establishments

cruises

agricultural fairs

organized walks, marathons or cycling circuits

biodomes, botanical gardens, insectariums, planetariums

team sports or physical activity involving frequent contact (with the exception of team and school sports, people residing at the same address)

indoor sports or physical activity including gyms

VaxiCode will NOT be required at the following places:

private gatherings

ceremonies (weddings, funerals)

places of worship

spas and saunas

shops and businesses offering personal and beauty care

massage therapy

libraries

museums

dog training courses

driving lesson

hotels and other accommodation

hunting and fishing activities

