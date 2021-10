The Premier commented on Truth and Reconciliation Day and explained why it’s not being recognized in Quebec.

Legault: “We must not forget this horrible episode in our history”… but “productivity”

Quebec Premier François Legault issued a statement this morning to commemorate the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, a federal statutory holiday that encourages reflection on and learning about the country’s shameful legacy of residential schools, continuing systemic racism and paths toward respect, dignity and full equality for Indigenous peoples of Canada.

Legault was asked by reporters again today why Quebec has not recognized the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation — some other provinces have made it a holiday on a provincial level — and he cited the need for “productivity.”

Ben kin!#polqc #polcan #assnat pic.twitter.com/v0wwkWdawn — Sébastien Bovet (@SebBovetSRC) September 30, 2021 Legault on why the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is not a province-wide holiday: “We need more productivity.”

See the Premier’s earlier statement about the commemoration below.

“Today is dedicated to the missing children in the residential schools, to the survivors and to their descendants. We must not forget this horrible episode in our history. This must push us to continue the path towards reconciliation with the indigenous nations.” —François Legault

C'est la journée dédiée aux enfants disparus dans les pensionnats, aux survivants et à leurs descendants.



On ne doit pas oublier cet épisode horrible de notre histoire. Cela doit nous pousser à continuer le chemin vers la réconciliation avec les nations autochtones. pic.twitter.com/sStVxOfW7e — François Legault (@francoislegault) September 30, 2021 François Legault: “We must not forget this horrible episode in our history”

Sept. 30 is also Orange Shirt Day — at school, work or events like the Every Child Matters march in Montreal, the public is invited to wear orange to honour survivors of the residential school system as well as the many Indigenous children who never returned home.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also released statements today commemorating the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

For more on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, please visit the Canadian Heritage website.

