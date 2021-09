Montreal activists invite the public to join their Every Child Matters march on Thursday afternoon regardless.

Montreal activists and advocates for Indigenous rights and reparations invite the public to march under the banner “Every Child Matters” this Thursday, Sept. 30. The event is timed with Canada’s first ever National Truth and Reconciliation Day, which event organizers suggest should be approached as a “day of action” despite the fact that Quebec has chosen not to recognize it as a statutory holiday, as it is in other Canadian provinces.

“So many have had very strong feelings in response to the ever increasing number of mass graves uncovered near former residential school sites and there is a desire to channel these feelings in productive ways. Reflection is not enough — participating, listening and supporting Indigenous people, who are still reeling from the multi-generational trauma of residential school, is a proactive stance to commemorate this day.

“The youth are our future and we encourage schools to join us in a safe, supportive walk where all will have the opportunity to hear from Indigenous children and other strong Indigenous voices.”

The event, organized by the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal and the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador, begins at 12:30 p.m. at Place du Canada. Organizers suggest that adults who are able to do so take a sick day and bring their family to mark the historic occasion. Participants are encouraged to wear orange and bring drums.

L'APNQL est fière d'être un partenaire pour la tenue de cette marche du 30 septembre.



The AFNQL is proud to be a partner in this September 30th Walk.



Détails:https://t.co/vUMF0hkeVZ#Reconciliation #Orangeshirtday #JournéeGiletorange #Racisme #Discrimination #PremièresNations pic.twitter.com/AQm3SiYEJY — APNQL_AFNQL (@apnql) September 21, 2021 National Truth and Reconciliation Day is not being recognized as a statutory holiday in Quebec

