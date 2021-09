The Mayor of Montreal has issued a statement commemorating the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has issued a statement commemorating the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada. Plante focused on the need to continue the fight against systemic racism, in supporting Indigenous communities across the country.

“Today, on this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, I want to send all my support to Indigenous communities in Canada. The fight against systemic racism must be stepped up, and it is a fight that I am committed to continuing to be a part of.”

Valérie Plante also touched on the one-year anniversary of the death of Joyce Echaquan and the importance of listening to Indigenous voices on the path to reconciliation.

“This week marks the first anniversary of Joyce Echaquan’s death. The year 2021 was punctuated by tragic discoveries at the sites of residential schools. Let us take advantage of this Day to listen to our Indigenous fellow citizens and reflect.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada: "The fight against systemic racism must be stepped up."

