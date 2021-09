“It is only by facing these truths and righting these wrongs that we, in partnership with Indigenous peoples, can move toward a better future.”

Today is the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a statement commemorating the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a federal statutory holiday that encourages reflection on and learning about Canada’s shameful legacy of residential schools, continuing systemic racism and paths toward respect, dignity and full equality for Indigenous peoples of Canada. Sept. 30 is also Orange Shirt Day — at school, work or events like the Every Child Matters march in Montreal, the public is invited to wear orange to honour survivors of the residential school system as well as the many Indigenous children who never returned home.

“On this first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, we reflect on the lasting impacts of residential schools. We honour survivors and their families. We remember the children who never made it home. And we reaffirm our commitment to advancing reconciliation in concrete ways. ”Together, we must continue to learn about residential schools and the intergenerational trauma they have caused. It is only by facing these truths and righting these wrongs that we, in partnership with Indigenous peoples, can move toward a better future.” —Justin Trudeau

Last night, residential school survivors shared their stories in a ceremony on Parliament Hill.

