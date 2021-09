Maxime “Mad Max” Bernier has gained followers in recent months by showing up at protests against public health measures.

According to the latest Leger poll, support for the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) has doubled since the election was called, from 3% to 6%. Over the same time period, support for the Green Party fell by 50%, from 4% to 2%, despite a strong performance by Annamie Paul in the leaders debates.

The Liberals have dropped four points, from 36% to 32%, since Justin Trudeau called the election on Aug. 15, when there was a 51% probability that they would win a majority. According to the CBC Poll Tracker, there is currently a 17% probability that Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada will win a majority and a 74% probability that they will win the election.

When Justin Trudeau won the federal election in 2015, he secured a majority with 39.47% of the popular vote. In the last federal election in 2019, Trudeau won a minority with 33.12% of the popular vote, below the Conservatives who achieved 34.34%.

For the complete poll results and methodology from Leger, please visit their website.

Vote today! For a list of documentation and accepted ID needed to cast your ballot, please visit the Elections Canada website.

