The Liberal Party of Canada is currently seven points ahead of the Conservatives.

The next federal election in Canada is being held on Sept. 20, as reported by CBC. According to the latest federal election poll by Leger, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada are leading with 36% of the vote, seven points ahead of Erin O’Toole and the Conservative Party of Canada, at 29%. According to the CBC Poll Tracker, there is a 51% probability that the Liberal Party will win a majority, and a 93% probability that they will win the next election.

Trudeau is expected to make the official announcement about the election date following a visit to Governor General Mary Simon at Rideau Hall, scheduled for this Sunday. A 36-day campaign will follow the dissolution of Parliament, the minimum number of days required under Canadian law.

Leger/ Canadian press poll



Canada: LPC 36% CPC 29% NDP 20% BQ 7% Green 4% PPC 3% Others 2%



Ontario: LPC 37% CPC 32% NDP 23% Green 4% PPC 3% Others 1%



Report: https://t.co/u68NM5HDEM pic.twitter.com/frEz6HZCCz — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) August 3, 2021 Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada are projected to win majority in the next federal election in Canada, to be held on Sept. 20.

For the complete results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

