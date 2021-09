Leylah Fernandez was “too chicken” to talk to Lili Reinhart at the Met Gala

Leylah Fernandez told reporters at a press conference in Montreal today that was in awe after seeing some of the actors from Riverdale at last night’s Met Gala, including Lili Reinhart. Fernandez admitted that she was “too chicken” to speak with Reinhart, but hopes to one day get a chance to talk to her. She did, however, meet soccer player Megan Rapinoe, who she referred to as a huge inspiration.

When asked about the magnitude of the annual event, Fernandez said, “I felt like Cinderella.” The gala usually takes place in May but was postponed due to the pandemic after being cancelled in 2020.

Today’s press conference was organized by Canadian airline company Flair Airlines, who announced that the 19-year-old tennis star, as well as fellow Montrealer Félix Auger-Aliassime, are their new brand ambassadors.

Auger-Aliassime was also at the press conference and at the Met Gala last night. He reported that he was also in awe last night, saying that he never thought he’d be invited to such events. He was particularly happy to meet basketball players Steph Curry and Russell Westbrook.

We are beyond excited to welcome these two to Canada 👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/KmlIWwPu38 — flair airlines ⚫️ (@FlairAirlines) September 14, 2021

