Montreal tennis was very well represented at “fashion’s biggest night out.” Both Leylah Fernandez and Félix Auger-Aliassime attended the 2021 Met Gala in New York City last night, Leylah wearing a dress by Carolina Herrera and Félix, who attended with his girlfriend Nina Ghaibi, opting for a white tuxedo jacket with black pants.

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu was also in attendance last night (wearing a look from the Chanel Cruise 2021/22 collection) following her incredible run at the tournament. Raducanu defeated Fernandez in the final on Saturday, after which the Montrealer had some kind and reflective things to say about New York City.

