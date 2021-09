“Fashion’s biggest night out” will be co-chaired by Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, Timothée Chalamet and Amanda Gorman.

The Met Gala starts today at 5:30 p.m. and, this year, “fashion’s biggest night out” will be a Celebration of American Fashion. Vogue is providing access to the 2021 Met Gala red carpet arrivals via their website and Twitter page.

The red carpet will be hosted by actress and singer Keke Parker, as well as Broad City’s Ilana Glazer. The Gala will be co-chaired by Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, Timothée Chalamet and Amanda Gorman.

Watch 2021 Meta Gala red carpet arrivals below.

Don't miss out on the 2021 #MetGala livestream starting at 5:30 PM EST: https://t.co/z9g1mo42KN — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 13, 2021 Watch the red carpet arrivals to the 2021 Met Gala, featuring Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, Timothée Chalamet and Amanda Gorman.

