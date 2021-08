The airline flies to multiple Canadian and U.S. destinations.

Fly from Montreal to Halifax or Toronto for $90 round-trip with Flair Airlines

With restrictions easing up, Canadians are eager to travel once again. Flair Airlines has recently launched several exciting and affordable routes from Montreal, including Halifax, Toronto, and Vancouver.

Halifax is a particular highlight from the airline. Montrealers could fly round-trip to the Maritimes city for the low cost of $90. A round-trip Toronto comes at the same price point. Both flights use Boeing 737 aircrafts.

Flair Airlines is helping Canadians reach domestic locations at affordable rates.

Nova Scotia recently reopened its borders to other Canadian provinces. This is a perfect opportunity for the country’s residents to explore the wonders of the Atlantic.

Flair Airlines also offers two United States destinations from Montreal: Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. These two Floridian cities are prime vacation destinations for many Canadian snowbirds.

As their website notes, Flair’s baggage policy is limited to one personal bag free of charge. A carry on bag begins as low as $39, nearly the same cost as a one-way ticket. This is reminiscent of the low-cost airlines of Europe, such as easyJet and Ryanair.

Flair Airline aims to be the most environmentally friendly airline in Canada. The company recent cut down their CO2 emissions by 14%.

“Flair and ultra low-cost travel is here to stay. No longer will Canadians pay a premium to explore their own country,” explained Stephen Jones, President & CEO of Flair Airlines in an interview with TravelWeek.

To learn more about Flair Airlines and their destinations from Montreal, please visit their website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.