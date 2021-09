Today marks the end of the two-week grace period for enforcing passport rules in Quebec. Fines of up to $1,000 to $6,000 will be handed out to businesses for non-compliance — forced closure is also a possibility for those who refuse to use the app. As with the enforcement of the mask mandate last year, inspectors will begin circulating today to ensure that VaxiCode Vérif app is being used.

All Quebecers 13 and over need to show proof of adequate vaccination via a QR code on the VaxiCode app, digital PDF or paper document in order to access non-essential businesses, services and entertainment. Individuals and businesses such as restaurants, gyms and cinemas have been getting used to the process since the plan was implemented on Sept. 1.

Aujourd'hui, on fait le choix de protéger notre système de santé et de garder notre économie ouverte. Faites-vous vacciner. Mesurez les risques. Soyez prudents. pic.twitter.com/Sd4ixSOdB6 — François Legault (@francoislegault) September 1, 2021 Grace period over, fines coming for non-compliance with passport rules

For more on the COVID-19 vaccine passport in Quebec, please visit the government’s website.

