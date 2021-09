According to Bryan Breguet from TOO CLOSE TO CALL, the one sure thing in last night’s French debate was that Conservative leader Erin O’Toole finished in last place. Brequet was quite critical of O’Toole all night, at one point confirming that the debate would have remained almost exactly the same had he not even been there. “Everyone had their moment except Erin O’Toole,” said Brequet in a statement on Twitter.

A poll on TOO CLOSE TO CALL later confirmed that Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet had the most support in Quebec for his performance in last night’s French debate, with 45% support. Liberal leader Justin Trudeau was by far the winner for viewers in Ontario, with 63% of respondents saying he won.

Résultats de mon sondage sur qui a gagné le débat



Si la personne habite au Québec:



Blanchet: 45%

Trudeau 31%



Si la personne vit en Ontario:



Blanchet: 12%

Trudeau: 63%



lol #Elxn44 — Bryan Breguet (@2closetocall) September 9, 2021

Brequet confirmed that Yves-François Blanchet was excellent, and that Trudeau also had his moments, but pointed out that the Liberal leader at times came across too angry for a Prime Minister. Brequet also pointed out that the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh and Green party leader Annamie Paul’s views were so similar that they could easily be in the same party.

Trudeau a eu ses moments mais il a l'air trop fâché pour un PM par moment. Ca peut aider cependant, ca dépend.



Blanchet excellent comme d'habitude.



Singh et Paul qui sont d'accord 99% du temps et offrent qqch de différents.



Tout le monde a eu son moment sauf O'Toole — Bryan Breguet (@2closetocall) September 9, 2021

Following the first French-language debate, Bryan Breguet confirmed that the leaders who performed the best were Yves-François Blanchet and Justin Trudeau, while the leaders who performed the worst were Erin O’Toole and, especially, Jagmeet Singh.

The English-language debate will take place tonight at 9 p.m. EST.

To check your voter registration status and for more information about the forthcoming vote, please visit the Elections Canada website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.