“If O’Toole had any hope of a blue wave, he missed the opportunity.”

According to Bryan Breguet from TOO CLOSE TO CALL, the leaders who performed the best during the French-language debate last night were Yves-François Blanchet and Justin Trudeau, while the leaders who performed the worst were Erin O’Toole and, especially, Jagmeet Singh.

Brequet confirms that Justin Trudeau would be his personal pick for the second best performance, after Blanchet, though not completely confidently.

“Trudeau had good moments on the vaccine, for example. O’Toole does better on healthcare, and has a calm approach. But repeating ‘I have a plan’ quickly becomes boring.’”

Brequet also used a variation of a non-scientific poll on his website to give an idea of the performance of the candidates in the French-language debate. The method calculates the ratio of who the respondents think won the debate and who they plan to vote for. “By asking two questions (who won and who will you vote for), [the method provides] an index close to that obtained with real polls.”

A score of above 1 is ideal, therefore Yves-François Blanchet and Justin Trudeau (both at 1.1) did better when compared to Erin O’Toole (0.8) and especially Jagmeet Singh (0.6).

En utilisant les résultats de mon sondage non-scientifique, l'indice du débat:



Trudeau 1.1

O'Toole 0.8

Singh 0.6

Blanchet 1.1



Pour rappel, un indice supérieur à 1 est bon, ça veut dire que le chef a convaincu des personnes qui ne votent pas pour lui #Elxn44 — Bryan Breguet (@2closetocall) September 3, 2021

Either way, Breguet says he doesn’t think this debate changed a whole lot, and that Quebec will still remain close between the Liberals and Bloc Québécois.

“I would say this face to face probably hasn’t changed much. Quebec will remain a struggle between Blanchet and Trudeau. If O’Toole had any hope of a blue wave, he missed the opportunity.”

Je dirais que ce face à face n'a probablement pas changé grand chose. Le Québec va rester une lutte entre Blanchet et Trudeau. Si O'Toole avait un espoir d'une vague bleue, il a manqué l'occasion — Bryan Breguet (@2closetocall) September 3, 2021

