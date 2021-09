In the wee hours of the morning, Drake released his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy. This time around, the Toronto rapper has plenty to talk about. On “7am on Bridle Path,” shots are fired at Kanye West. In the process, Drake also takes some time on the track to shout out two notable Montreal figures: Vito Rizzuto and Justin Trudeau.

On the first line, Drizzy reaffirms his alleged “Mob Ties,” while asserting himself as a Teflon Don in Canada.

“I’m made north of the border, like Vito Rizzuto.”

Next up, the rapper likens himself to a more powerful version of our country’s Prime Minister.

“You tell ’em I run the country, they’ll say, ‘True, though.'”

This is far from the first time the “Trudeau/True, though” wordplay has been used in a rap song. On his debut single, “Who Dat,” Cult MTL November 2018 cover star Zach Zoya toys around with an incredibly similar line.

“Think we should legalize weed, Trudeau at the back like ‘true tho.’”

Both artists are signed to Universal Music and both have connections to Canadian hip hop legend Kardinal Offishall. It’s possible that Drake heard Zoya’s “Who Dat,” though it’s also conceivable that the line is purely coincidental.

With Justin Trudeau on the campaign trail, it would not be surprising to hear the Prime Minister respond to the 6 God for some good PR. On the other hand, we doubt that any Vito Rizzuto family members offer a response to Drake.

