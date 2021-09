Chvrches, Screen Violence (Glassnote)

After a more conscious effort toward pop crossover success with 2018’s Love Is Dead, the Scottish synth-pop trio return with their fourth full-length. The title, which was once almost their band name, partly references its creation during the pandemic via videoconferencing and audio recording software. Lead vocalist Lauren Mayberry wrestles with feelings of nostalgia and impermanence (opener “Asking for a Friend”), processes her COVID-induced fear (“Lullabies”) and condemns mansplaining (“He Said She Said”). Musically, they don’t always rest on their laurels here, either: “Violent Delights” evokes early ’90s U.K. dance rhythms (think “Papua New Guinea” by the Future Sound of London), and the excellent “Good Girls” borrows production cues from Porter Robinson and ODESZA. Elsewhere, “Final Girl” and closer “Better If You Don’t” see them trying out guitar-driven midtempo anthems (both electric AND acoustic respectively), and the Cure’s Robert Smith makes an appearance on “How Not to Drown.” Chvrches continue refining their trademark ’80s-inflected sound, while also daring to tread uncharted waters, resulting in another solid entry in the Glaswegians’ discography. 8/10 Trial Track: “Good Girls”

“Good Girls” by Chvrches from Screen Violence (Glassnote)

