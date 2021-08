Trudeau and his family kicked off the campaign at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

Though it’s been pretty evident ever since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shaved his beard in the first week of July (and poll numbers for the Liberal party have risen to majority heights), it’s now election season in Canada. This morning Trudeau made the official announcement from the Governor General’s residence in Ottawa: Canadians will be going to the polls on Monday, Sept. 20.

As we rebuild from a once-in-a-century crisis, this is our generation’s time to take action and change things for the better. Watch live from Rideau Hall: https://t.co/g39HyOX2xM — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 15, 2021 WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau launches campaign ahead of Sept. 20 election

Trudeau, accompanied by his wife Sophie Grégoire and their kids, visited Governor General Mary Simon at Rideau Hall at 10 a.m. this morning to formally request the dissolution of the current session of Parliament, triggering a federal election.

The campaign will run for 36 days, the shortest election campaign period allowed by law in Canada.

To check your voter registration status and for more information about the forthcoming vote, please visit the Elections Canada website.

