After the city of Montreal announced a $60,000 donation to Haiti Earthquake Appeal on Tuesday, the government of Quebec followed suit with an investment of $1.5-million and emergency supplies such as water, medicine and medical equipment. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake in the southwestern area of Haiti on Aug. 14 resulted in over 2,000 deaths and over 7,000 injuries and caused extensive structural damage.

Quebec ministers Nadine Girault and Lionel Carmant announced that the financial aid will be organized and quickly executed in a call for projects from the Ministry of International Relations and la Francophonie, which are open to Quebec international cooperation organizations working in Haiti. They said that what’s needed most, however, is emergency supplies and medical equipment.

“I am very concerned by the dramatic situation created by this disaster for the Haitian population, particularly with regard to health care which must be provided urgently in very difficult conditions. This is why our priority is to provide essential medical equipment as quickly as possible in such circumstances, so that it can reach the people who need it most and the most vulnerable. We also remain on the lookout and attentive to changing needs over the coming days and weeks. “ —Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister for Health and Social Services

J'annonce aujourd'hui une aide financière d'urgence de 1,5 M$ en plus d'envois de matériel médical pour répondre aux besoins immédiats et futurs du peuple haïtien, durement éprouvés par cette catastrophe survenue le 14 août dernier. https://t.co/xACvqUGQVd — Nadine Girault (@NadineGirault) August 17, 2021 Quebec invests $1.5-million, sends emergency supplies after Haiti earthquake

“Today I am announcing emergency financial assistance of $ 1.5 million in addition to shipments of medical equipment to meet the immediate and future needs of the Haitian people, severely affected by this disaster that occurred on August 14.” —Nadine Girault

