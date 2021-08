Mayor Valérie Plante has also encouraged Montrealers to contribute to the relief fund.

Following the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti on Saturday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has announced that the city will be contributing $60,000 to the Haiti Earthquake Appeal. Plante also encouraged Montrealers to contribute to the relief fund, which can be done through the Canadian Red Cross.

The earthquake in Haiti caused extensive damage to the country, with a death toll of over 1,400, and leaving at least 6,900 people injured.

En solidarité avec le peuple haïtien, la @MTL_Ville participe au Fonds de secours à hauteur de 60 000$. J'invite les Montréalais-es à contribuer généreusement. #polmtl 🇭🇹 https://t.co/3I08fMMZRk — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 17, 2021

The worst affected area of Haiti is the south-west region, including the city of les Cayes. Although rescue efforts are continuing in hopes of finding survivors in partly collapsed buildings, tropical storm Grace could hamper the operations significantly. About 25cm of rain is expected today, which could trigger landslides and turn rubble into “cloying mud.”

