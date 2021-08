The occupancy rate during the construction holiday was close to 60%.

According to Quebec City Tourism, the city was the #1 tourist destination on the list of top cities to visit in Canada during the week of July 18 to 24, the first week of the construction holiday. The occupancy rate for hotels in Quebec City during this period was 58.7%.

Quebec City currently sits above Vancouver, Halifax, Ottawa and Toronto. Montreal’s hotel occupancy for the same period was approx. 36%.

Last summer, Quebec City was named the best city to visit in Canada for the fifth year in a row by Travel + Leisure magazine.

Quebec City is the top tourist destination in Canada (Source: Quebec City Tourism)

Quebec’s Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault shared the news in a statement on Twitter, congratulating all the city’s partners on the achievement.

“More visitors than anywhere else in the country chose our magnificent Quebec City, excellent news for our National Capital! Congratulations to Quebec City Tourism and to all our partners for their efforts, which are bearing fruit!”

Les visiteurs sont plus nombreux que partout au pays à choisir notre magnifique @villequebec, une excellente nouvelle pour notre #CapitaleNationale! Bravo à @Quebeccite et à tous les partenaires pour les efforts qui portent fruits! 🤩🏞🍸@caroaubureau https://t.co/KCKJz6EAQn — Geneviève Guilbault (@GGuilbaultCAQ) August 2, 2021 Quebec City is the top tourist destination in Canada

