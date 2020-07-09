Quebec City named best city to visit in Canada for 5th year in a row

“It’s the closest one can get to being in Europe while remaining in North America.”

Quebec City has just been named the best city in Canada to visit for the 5th year in a row, according to New York City magazine Travel + Leisure. Montreal ranked third on this year’s list, which didn’t include Toronto. The results are compiled using scores from Travel + Leisure readers, who rate cities across Canada on their “sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.” For the complete list of results, please visit their website.

“With its atmospheric cafés and classic bistros, its sweeping views of the St. Lawrence River, and its historic Old Quebec neighborhood (a UNESCO World Heritage site), the province’s capital exudes timeless romance. ‘It’s the closest one can get to being in Europe while remaining in North America,’ one respondent wrote of its Continental character.” —Travel + Leisure on Quebec City

