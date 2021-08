The decision follows a rise in gun violence in Montreal, including a triple homicide in Rivière-des-Prairies.

At a press conference this morning alongside Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, RDP Mayor Caroline Bourgeois and MP Chantal Rouleau, Quebec Deputy Prime Minister and Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced the creation of an integrated police unit between the SPVM and Sûreté du Québec to fight gun trafficking.

The decision follows a rise in gun violence in Montreal, including a triple homicide in Rivière-des-Prairies, which left an additional two people injured. Quebec Premier François Legault released a statement following incident, stating that the province would “protect Montrealers and Quebecers.”

You can watch the full press conference below.

Vous pouvez suivre la conférence de presse en direct: https://t.co/vUxxe2wY6m — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 4, 2021

