Legault on gun violence: “We are going to protect Montrealers and Quebecers”

Quebec Premier François Legault has released a statement following the deaths of three people and hospitalizations of two others due to gun violence Monday night in Rivière-des-Prairies in Montreal. According to a report in La Presse, the borough’s residents have become worried for their safety, due to multiple recent shootings in the neighbourhood.

François Legault gave his condolences to the families of the victims, and confirmed that the province will do more to protect its citizens.

“An investigation is underway into yesterday’s events in Rivière-des-Prairies. It is disturbing and worrying that shootings are happening in our area. My condolences to the relatives of the victims. We are going to protect Montrealers and Quebecers.”

Une enquête est en cours sur les événements d'hier à Rivière-des-Prairies. Que des fusillades surviennent chez nous, c'est troublant et préoccupant. Mes condoléances aux proches des victimes. On va protéger les Montréalais et les Québécois. @GGuilbaultCAQ https://t.co/GjzQfqBEEo — François Legault (@francoislegault) August 3, 2021

