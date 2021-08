Justin Trudeau and the Liberals currently have a 90% probability of winning the election.

According to the latest federal election polling in Canada by Leger, the Liberals have decreased 1 point to 35% in overall voting attention, while the Conservatives and NDP have both increased one point to 30% and 20%, respectively. The poll was conducted Aug. 13 to 15. The last federal voting intentions update was from July 30 to Aug. 1.

According to the CBC Poll Tracker, there is a 42% probability that Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada will win a majority and a 90% probability that they will win the election.

New Leger/Canadian Press poll.

(August 13-15)



The Liberals lead by 5% but 42% of voters can change their mind. pic.twitter.com/ETvFaoTaNE — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) August 17, 2021 Liberals 35% (-1), Conservatives 30% (+1), NDP 20% (+1): Federal Voting Intentions in Canada, Leger

The poll also confirmed that 42% of voters say they may change their mind before Election Day.

Other key findings:

“50% of Canadians think it’s time for another party to govern, regardless of whether they are satisfied or dissatisfied with the Trudeau government.

“Canadians are nearly evenly split on whether the Liberal Party of Canada (26%) or the Conservative Party of Canada (24%) is best able to lead Canada’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

“62% of Canadians indicate they will closely or very closely follow what the parties and leaders say during their election campaigns.

“Given the pandemic situation in Canada, 24% of Canadians are worried about their safety when voting in the upcoming federal election.”

For the complete results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

