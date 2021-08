The Mandalorian and Loki have helped Disney Plus gain market share over the past year.

Disney Plus replaces Crave as third most popular streaming service in Canada

JustWatch has released their latest performance review of Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) services in Canada, measuring the market share of the most popular streaming services across the country, like Netflix, Prime Video, Crave and Disney Plus.

According to the Q2 results (April 1 to June 30), Disney Plus has solidified its position as the third-largest streaming service in Canada, at 15%, now trailing Prime Video by just 5%. Netflix remains in the top spot, at 26%, gaining 1% in market share since Q1.

Disney Plus has replaced Crave as the third most popular streaming service in Canada

Cumulatively, all three Crave services (Crave, Crave+ and Crave Starz) account for 24% of the market, second only to Netflix by 2%. Starz was the only member of the Crave family to maintain its market share through Q2.

