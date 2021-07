The Pursuit of Love mini-series, Jean Claude van Damme Netflix movie The Last Mercenary, Jungle Cruise Premier Access and more.

New on Netflix

The Last Mercenary (new on Netflix)

Jean-Claude van Damme stars in The Last Mercenary, an action comedy that seeks to recapture the glory days of the Muscles from Brussels’ cinematic output with reportedly mixed results. It’s out today alongside season 3 of the makeup artist reality show Glow Up and season 2 of the teen drama Outer Banks. There’s also another documentary about John DeLorean hitting the service this week – the controversial automotive engineer has already been the topic of one drama (Driven, starring Jason Sudeikis) and one docudrama (Framing John DeLorean, starring Alec Baldwin). Other original programming notables this week include the Nigerian drama 76, a new cooking show starring Paris Hilton imaginatively titled Cooking With Paris (both out on Aug.l 4) and Pray Away, a documentary about Christian conversion camps.

A new month means a whole heaping load of new-old movies on streaming as well. Highlights on Aug. 1 include all three Expendables movies, Jerry Maguire, every Jackass movie except the first one (which may well already be on there), Hugo, Looper and The Green Mile. Aug. 4 sees another burst of releases, with highlights including Miami Vice, Jarhead, Inside Man, Savages and The Five-Year Engagement.

New on Amazon Prime Video

The Pursuit of Love (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Lily James, Andrew Scott and Emily Beecham star in The Pursuit of Love, a new series created by Emily Mortimer. Set between world wars, it’s based on a novel of the same name by Nancy Mitford. Also available to stream as of today is the Australian sketch show The Moth Effect, which counts amongst its starry cast Bryan Brown, Miranda Otto and Vincent d’Onofrio. All 15 seasons of ER also drop today, while season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead is available to stream as of Aug. 4.

New on Crave

The Doorman (new on Crave)

Ruby Rose and Jean Reno star in The Doorman, an action movie from director Ryuhei Kitamura (Versus, The Midnight Meat Train) that’s streaming as of today, alongside the new iteration of Tom & Jerry and the first four Bourne movies. There’s also a new documentary about basketball player Kevin Garnett dropping today. A little later this week, you can stream the Leonard Cohen-inspired local production Death of a Ladies Man (Aug. 4).

New on Disney Plus

Jungle Cruise (new on Disney Plus Premier Access)

The big attraction at the House of Mouse this week is Jungle Cruise, which is out in theatres but also available on Disney Plus through their Premier Access service for $30 a pop. (Read my review here.)

New on CBC Gem

Kenbe La: Until We Win (new on CBC Gem)

Gem has a selection of Black documentaries dropping today, including Will Prosper’s Kenbe La: Until We Win and a one-hour variety show to celebrate Emancipation Day.

New on Criterion Channel

Jean Harlow (retrospective on Criterion Channel)

An extensive retrospective of the work of John Huston is available on Criterion as of the first of the month. Roughly half of his cinematic output is on offer, including classics like Fat City and The Asphalt Jungle alongside lesser-known efforts like the 1962 biopic Freud starring Montgomery Clift. Also featured this month are retrospectives of the work of Josephine Baker, underseen Greek director Nikos Papatakis, 14 films starring Jean Harlow, six Randolph Scott westerns directed by Budd Boetticher, Amores Perros, The Big Chill, Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s To the Ends of the Earth and three films by Denis Côté (!).

