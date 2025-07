While the price of a single trip remains the same, at $3.75., monthly STM passes now cost $4.50 more and 10 trips now costs $1 more.

The STM has raised most of its fares for Montreal public transit users, effective today.

According to the new rates, set by the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM), the cost of a monthly STM pass has risen by $4.50, from $100 to $104.50, while the price of 10 trips has increased by $1, from $33.25 to $34.25. The cost of a single trip remains the same, at $3.75.

For the complete fare schedule, please click here.

[New fares] 💲🎟️ As of today, @artm_quebec's new fare schedule is in effect.



Consult the updated fares here ⏩ https://t.co/S4QZ0Gc2mT pic.twitter.com/3tOaUCZIt9 — STM (@stminfo) July 1, 2025 STM fares increased today for Montreal public transit users

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.